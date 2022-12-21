3 Casino Terms You Haven’t Heard Of – But Should Learn

Casino gambling can be a thrilling and exciting experience, but it can also be intimidating for those who are unfamiliar with the lingo and terminology used in the industry.

Here are three casino terms that you may not have heard of, but should definitely learn to enhance your knowledge and enjoyment of the game. Let’s get straight into it.

Return To Player Rate (RTP)

RTP refers to the percentage of all the wagered money that a slot machine or other casino game is expected to pay back to players over time. This can vary widely from game to game, with some games having a higher RTP than others. Knowing the RTP of a game can help you make informed decisions about which games you would like to play and how much to wager.

This concept will be quite familiar to those of you who are well-versed in investing. Return on investment (ROI) is a popular term that is used within investing to indicate how much of a return an investment may make, and this exact concept is the exact same as RTP in gambling.

RTP is a heavily underutilised term within the online casino industry. Few people know what RTP is, let alone factor it into the games they play. You should always prioritise playing high RTP games if coming out on top is important to you, as this will allow you to maximise the chances of you coming out with more money than you went in with.

Just make sure that you understand that RTP does not guarantee profits or wins. It is just a term that can allow you to navigate the casino industry with increased efficiency.

Action Is Incredibly important in Casinos

Another important casino term that very few people are aware of is action. Action refers to the total amount of money that is wagered or bet in a particular game or over a specific period of time.

This can be used to describe the activity or excitement level at a particular table or in a specific area of the casino, as well as the amount of money that a player is willing to bet.

In practice, this means that you will be able to use action to get a better insight into what games you may want to play at any given time. For example, if you were to take a look at any list of the best casino table games online and decided to only play games that have been deemed high action, you are likely going to have a high-octane experience whereas you might not have if you chose to go with any alternative options.

Sure, action might not allow you to maximise your odds or bolster your winnings. But this term can allow you to have a better experience at casinos as a whole, and you may find yourself enjoying the hobby all the more after you begin to take note of which games/tables are high-action.

Whales

The term “whale” or “whales” may be a term that you are somewhat familiar with if you know a thing or two about the investing industry – turns out there is quite a lot of crossover between investing and casinos. This is thanks to crypto whales, a term that is relegated to people of huge influence that have enormous fortunes in the crypto hemisphere.

This exact same concept can also be applied in gambling. A whale is a high roller or extremely wealthy gambler who is known for making large bets and wagers at the casino. These players are often courted and catered to by casinos, who offer them special perks and comps in an effort to keep them coming back and playing.

Knowing what whales are in the gambling scene can allow you to make more informed decisions when trying to pick a table or game. You may want to sit down at the same table as a crypto whale in the hopes of increasing the odds that you could come away with a large sum without adding on any additional risk.

Just remember that whales are still people too. They may be more willing to spend and wager more money at the casino, but they will not be too happy if they think you are trailing them in the hopes of increasing your own wealth.

Learning casino terms can help you feel more comfortable and confident in any gambling setting. With a little knowledge and practice, you’ll be able to fully enjoy the excitement and thrill of the game, and you may even be able to perform a little better at the casino once you begin to put the aforementioned terms into practice. Have fun.