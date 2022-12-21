Actress Iyabo Ojo is a boss queen as she marks 45th birthday with elegance

Famous Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo turns 45 today, December 21, and she is radiating class, strength, and more.

The Boss lady, who is a source of inspiration and hope for many single mothers, uploaded a number of glammed-up pictures to commemorate the occasion.

She took to her Instagram page to express profound gratitude to her maker for new year and new happiness.

“Look deep into my eyes. It’s filled with gratitude & happiness”.

Prior to the arrival of her birthday, the socialite and movie star took to her social media page to express thanks for her previous year.

The mother of two who is in a spirit of gratitude had penned a gratifying note to God for his faithfulness.

“45 in a bit…..

Gid has indeed been faithful…. He has rewrote my story & has given me happiness for all my struggle and pain. I’m indeed a living testimony of God’s grace, blessings & hope to all the single struggling mom out there. If I can win so can you…. My God & my Lord I will sing of your mercies & grace forever”.