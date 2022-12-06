TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as…

“Mad woman” — Nkechi Blessing’s ex ridicules her…

Man dumps wife on their way back from church after wedding…

“African fathers should normalize hugging and telling their kids they love them” – Broda Shaggi

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular comedian, Broda Shaggi has urged African fathers to be more affectionate towards their kids by hugging and telling them how well they’re loved.

According to him, he would love his future kids to wake up every morning and tell him that they love him. And he can’t wait to pull them into an embrace so they can hear the beating of his heart.

He said that it is important for parents to show love to their kids at a tender age, and not when they’re all grown up and leaving for their university education.

READ ALSO

“This is NOT cute! It’s manipulative” –…

“I can’t have kids for my husband” –…

Shaggi wrote:

“African fathers please hug your children! love them ….it matters a lot!

No be when pikin won enter University, you go give am first hug

I definitely will want my future kids to say “daddy I love you” every time they wake up. I can’t wait to draw them so close to my heart that they will hear every beat coming from my heart.

Normalize telling your kids how much you love them.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as house help (Video)

“Mad woman” — Nkechi Blessing’s ex ridicules her after twerking for…

Man dumps wife on their way back from church after wedding (Video)

Video of BBNaija’s Daniella and her albino twin brother stirs reactions

Why I twerked for Ooni of Ife — Nkechi Blessing clears the air

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick (Video)

Lady recounts how students mistook class presentation for bandit attack (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I feel like a blank sheet of paper” – Sammie Okposo’s…

Reality TV star, JMK excited as she finally becomes a barrister

“African fathers should normalize hugging and telling their kids they love…

“If you doubt that I’ll one day be a Music megastar, God will shock you” –…

“This editing is not editing well” – Eniola Badmus and trolls trade words over…

“I no wan hear say una get belle” – Reactions as ladies…

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More