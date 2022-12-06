“African fathers should normalize hugging and telling their kids they love them” – Broda Shaggi

Popular comedian, Broda Shaggi has urged African fathers to be more affectionate towards their kids by hugging and telling them how well they’re loved.

According to him, he would love his future kids to wake up every morning and tell him that they love him. And he can’t wait to pull them into an embrace so they can hear the beating of his heart.

He said that it is important for parents to show love to their kids at a tender age, and not when they’re all grown up and leaving for their university education.

Shaggi wrote:

“African fathers please hug your children! love them ….it matters a lot!

No be when pikin won enter University, you go give am first hug

I definitely will want my future kids to say “daddy I love you” every time they wake up. I can’t wait to draw them so close to my heart that they will hear every beat coming from my heart.

Normalize telling your kids how much you love them.”