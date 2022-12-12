TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“So he was cheating on his wife, who suffered with him” Reactions…

“Hanks Anuku’s roaming the streets of Asaba looking…

DJ Cuppy reacts amidst speculations trailing Ryan Taylor’s…

Audience scream as plus-size corper shows off dance moves during competition (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A corps member has smitten her viewers after showing off her incredible dance moves during their platoon competition.

This lady even went as far as doing a full split as she continued rocking her body to the music confidently.

This made the audience cheer wildly as many were impressed that she had such great moves and she did them with confidence.

READ ALSO

Brilliant 14-year-old Nigerian girl wins spelling bee…

“I tell you say I be corper” – Drama as corp…

Netizens also agreed that she did exceptionally well as they expressed themselves in the comment section.

@goldieeebeee said, “It’s giving 🥹🥹🥹🥰.”

@sibpalace32 said, “She got my vote,100%.”

@culinaryerudite said, “Love her confidence.”

@morggymama said, “Omo she don win abeg ❤️❤️❤️.”

@user42695798813994 said, “wonderful Jesus 😂 she has so much confidence 🥰. ”

@lifted001: “She don win already, the remaining ones should just go.”

@nuel_brawn: “Beautiful and African!😳😳😅😅.”

@draycduu: “That leg strong pass Nigeria Economy.”

@ugbohchukssolomon: “omo the split burst their head 😄😄.”

Watch video below:

@nysc_corpers_kona

@greatvado @kingtundeednut @iamtundeednut @#viral #beauty

♬ original sound – Nysc_corpers_kona

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“So he was cheating on his wife, who suffered with him” Reactions as Paul Okoye…

“Hanks Anuku’s roaming the streets of Asaba looking helpless”…

DJ Cuppy reacts amidst speculations trailing Ryan Taylor’s romance with UK…

DJ Cuppy’s fiance, Ryan Taylor allegedly involved with another woman weeks…

Jubilation as man buys his mother and wife a car each (Video)

Lady’s wig catches fire while dancing with birthday cake (Video)

Hot-tempered man assaults girlfriend moments after she caught him in a hotel…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

The money is small – Pretty lady refuses to visit man who sent her N500k…

Drama looms as Singer B-Red queries Sina Rambo’s wife, Korth

“Too good for nonsense” – Sina Rambo’s wife, Korth leaks…

“He dropped all my things in the hospital without a penny” –…

Audience scream as plus-size corper shows off dance moves during competition…

“The marriage is OVER” – Sina Rambo’s wife, Korth reveals,…

“He can’t provide financially for the family” – Sina Rambo’s wife, Korth…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More