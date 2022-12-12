Audience scream as plus-size corper shows off dance moves during competition (Video)

A corps member has smitten her viewers after showing off her incredible dance moves during their platoon competition.

This lady even went as far as doing a full split as she continued rocking her body to the music confidently.

This made the audience cheer wildly as many were impressed that she had such great moves and she did them with confidence.

Netizens also agreed that she did exceptionally well as they expressed themselves in the comment section.

@goldieeebeee said, “It’s giving 🥹🥹🥹🥰.”

@sibpalace32 said, “She got my vote,100%.”

@culinaryerudite said, “Love her confidence.”

@morggymama said, “Omo she don win abeg ❤️❤️❤️.”

@user42695798813994 said, “wonderful Jesus 😂 she has so much confidence 🥰. ”

@lifted001: “She don win already, the remaining ones should just go.”

@nuel_brawn: “Beautiful and African!😳😳😅😅.”

@draycduu: “That leg strong pass Nigeria Economy.”

@ugbohchukssolomon: “omo the split burst their head 😄😄.”

Watch video below: