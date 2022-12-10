TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little girl arrives graduation ceremony in long artificial…

Man devastated after pranking woman he intends to marry only to…

“Somebody is now showing skin” – Moyo Lawal shades…

Tega Dominic stirs reactions as she does suggestive dance moves on Pere (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A viral video of BBNaija star Tega Dominic whining seductively at her colleague Pere has elicited mixed responses online.

The two reality stars were seen having a great time at a party, with Tega Dominic entertaining Pere by gyrating her waist on him.

READ ALSO

“How can you say that about another woman?” – BBNaija’s…

Tiwa Savage reacts as singer, Patoranking rocks her on stage…

The divorcee, who still stands in a bad light in the eyes of netizens because of her alleged affair with Boma, stirred disapproving reactions with her act.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, stanbnx wrote: “Am I the only one who thinks Pere is uncomfortable?”

veevogee wrote: “This Tega has chosen her path Them no dey tell Adult how to behave”

kessiedoll wrote: “Pere looks so uninterested but is trying not to show it.”

theyluvv.wumi wrote: “This woman nor dey shame Abeg Abeg”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little girl arrives graduation ceremony in long artificial eyelashes and nails…

Man devastated after pranking woman he intends to marry only to discover she’s a…

“Somebody is now showing skin” – Moyo Lawal shades Frederick’s wife, Peggy…

How to make a married man divorce his wife for you – Relationship expert,…

You can’t sing, it’s paid promotion that helps you – Portable blasts Wizkid

Governor Sanwo-Olu reacts as 27-year-old man files lawsuit claiming to be his…

Nigerian lady disappointed at sugar daddy for sending her just N10k

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Tega Dominic stirs reactions as she does suggestive dance moves on Pere (Video)

First class graduate breaks down in tears for fear of staying unemployed like…

“I honestly do not know how to cook” — Dj Cuppy reveals to fiancé after losing…

‘I’ve no business with fraud, all I do is chop life’ – D’Banj brags after ICPC…

How to make a married man divorce his wife for you – Relationship expert,…

“Tonto Dikeh needs to be investigated” – Kemi Olunloyo calls…

“Davido should decline any offer till next year” – Man faults…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More