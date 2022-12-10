Tega Dominic stirs reactions as she does suggestive dance moves on Pere (Video)

A viral video of BBNaija star Tega Dominic whining seductively at her colleague Pere has elicited mixed responses online.
The two reality stars were seen having a great time at a party, with Tega Dominic entertaining Pere by gyrating her waist on him.
The divorcee, who still stands in a bad light in the eyes of netizens because of her alleged affair with Boma, stirred disapproving reactions with her act.
Watch the video below:
Reacting, stanbnx wrote: “Am I the only one who thinks Pere is uncomfortable?”
veevogee wrote: “This Tega has chosen her path Them no dey tell Adult how to behave”
kessiedoll wrote: “Pere looks so uninterested but is trying not to show it.”
theyluvv.wumi wrote: “This woman nor dey shame Abeg Abeg”
