Tega Dominic stirs reactions as she does suggestive dance moves on Pere (Video)

A viral video of BBNaija star Tega Dominic whining seductively at her colleague Pere has elicited mixed responses online.

The two reality stars were seen having a great time at a party, with Tega Dominic entertaining Pere by gyrating her waist on him.

The divorcee, who still stands in a bad light in the eyes of netizens because of her alleged affair with Boma, stirred disapproving reactions with her act.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, stanbnx wrote: “Am I the only one who thinks Pere is uncomfortable?”

veevogee wrote: “This Tega has chosen her path Them no dey tell Adult how to behave”

kessiedoll wrote: “Pere looks so uninterested but is trying not to show it.”

theyluvv.wumi wrote: “This woman nor dey shame Abeg Abeg”