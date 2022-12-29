Ayra Starr reacts to viral video mimicking her epic fall on stage at Afrochella concert

Marvin signee, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has reacted to a viral video of a Tiktok user mimicking her epic fall on stage at the Afrochella concert.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Ayra Starr fell on stage at Afrochella concert in Ghana.

In the video making the rounds, Ayra Star was seen performing when she fell, but quickly got up and continued with her performance.

After the event, the singer called out the show organizers, advising them to clean up their stage after each performance while also describing the incident as painful and unnecessary.

A TikTok user recreated the video of the epic fall, mimicking Ayra Starr.

Reacting to the video, the musician shared the video on her Instagram story with the caption:

“Una 1 – 0 Ayra.”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW