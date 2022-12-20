TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged…

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny…

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage…

Berri Tiga buys brand new Mercedes Benz to celebrate successful year

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Budding Nigerian musician Berri Tiga has ended his year well by splashing millions of naira to acquire a brand new Benz.

The rising star purchased the new ride for himself in celebration of a successful year.

This comes months after the artist gained notoriety for his appearance on the popular song Machala.

READ ALSO

“Carter Efe be warned, you go suffer” — Berri Tiga (Video)

Berri Tiga turns up at Carter Efe’s birthday party, they…

A video recorded by his colleague shows Berri exiting a house with Carter Efe, making their way to a parking lot, and getting into his shiny Benz.

The colleague who posted the happy news on Instagram story congratulated him in the caption.

Berri also posted on his page, flaunting the whip and asking followers to get ready to celebrate him on his accomplishments thus far.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged new man (Video)

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny Etiko spills…

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage to Paul Okoye

‘Fear women’ – Reactions as man films lady in his bed chatting with her…

“I will forever miss you, my besty” — IVD remembers late wife

Don’t come home if you don’t get 1st class – Nigerian father warns daughter…

“I am going to my husband’s house” – Paul…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Berri Tiga buys brand new Mercedes Benz to celebrate successful year

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

VIDEO: Naysayers react to moment Regina Daniels attempted giving son, Munir a…

“There is nothing like love and submission in marriage without money;…

Davido’s wife, Chioma rocks outfit worth N6 million to 2022 Qatar World Cup…

I speak English better than Portable, we should never be compared – Speed…

Enjoy life when you have the opportunity – Elderly man advises youths (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More