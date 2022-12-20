Berri Tiga buys brand new Mercedes Benz to celebrate successful year

Budding Nigerian musician Berri Tiga has ended his year well by splashing millions of naira to acquire a brand new Benz.

The rising star purchased the new ride for himself in celebration of a successful year.

This comes months after the artist gained notoriety for his appearance on the popular song Machala.

A video recorded by his colleague shows Berri exiting a house with Carter Efe, making their way to a parking lot, and getting into his shiny Benz.

The colleague who posted the happy news on Instagram story congratulated him in the caption.

Berri also posted on his page, flaunting the whip and asking followers to get ready to celebrate him on his accomplishments thus far.

Watch the video below: