Breakfast at its peak – Nigerian bride fails to show up on her wedding day (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian bride has stirred massive reactions online after failing to show up at her own wedding.

In the video, the guests on asoebi were spotted waiting for the bride and looking so confused and helpless over the situation.

It was also disclosed that the asoebi cost about N150k. The video attracted so many reactions from netizens;

@ashabi265 said: “D j sha come 😂 make una dance na and there is food.”

@ayobami779 wrote: “Olopa ma ko anybody😂😂😂.”

@Deplussizenure❤️👑💉 replied: “Dj play me shey u dey whine me ni 😂😂😂.”

@Olufunkemi said: “Is not possible naw 😂😂 when she is not mad. Aso ebi 150k. Ninu rogbododiyan ilu yi 😂😂😂 she will not.”

@alexbrenda362 added: “God ooo i swear d guy will never do weeding with anybody again😳.”

@demmylahdey said: “Breakfast at its peak 😂😂😂.”

@oluwuoluwatosin added: “Husband chop break fast on wedding day😂.”

@veemaa92 wrote: “Wedding is not for the wick she don rethink ham no be her fault 😂😂😂.”

See video,

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFnKbTWv/

