Drama as bride shocks guests, fails to show up on wedding day

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

A Nigerian bride has left her guest astonished after she failed to turn up for her own wedding.

In a viral video, the guest seemed confused as they stood outside in confusion.

One of the angry guests claimed that N150k had purportedly been paid for the wedding aso-ebi.

In the brief video, the wedding attendees were seen waiting helplessly around the reception area for the bride to arrive.

The groom emerged from the house wearing a suit, and guys dressed in blue agbadas followed him.

The post was captioned:

“Buying Asoebi worth of N150k and the bride did not later showoff on her wedding day 🥱.”

The video sent netizens into a turmoil as some found it hilarious that the bride was absent while others felt sorry for the groom.

