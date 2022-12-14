British-Nigerian actor, David Oyelowo, teams up with BBC for a limited series about “Biafra”

David Oyelowo, a British-Nigerian actor and producer, will work with Argo Films and Fremantle to develop a BBC limited series about Biafra.

It will “satisfy his desire to see African stories told at the highest level,” he said, calling the endeavor “one of his most prized undertakings.”

The 1967–1970 Biafra War, a largely ignored dark secret in the two nations’ shared history, and the present day are the two main time lines that the story of Biafra unfolds across. It is set in the U.K. and Nigeria and told through the eyes of a young Black British woman.

The script is being written by Bola Agbaje (Gone Too Far), and Ngozi Onwurah (Shoot the Messenger, Mama Africa) has been tapped to helm the film.

Although the project is still in the pipeline, the “Queen of Katwe” star in conversation with Deadline said:

“My parents married across the tabooed tribal lines of the Biafran conflict, and it shaped my life, much as it has done to millions of Nigerians.

“To be able to bring the amazing talents of director Ngozi Onwurah, who I first worked with on Shoot the Messenger, and writer, Bola Agbaje, who I’ve been seeking to work with for quite some time, makes this the definition of a passion project for me.”