“Don’t cook in his house unless you’re married” – Ada Karl advises ladies

Actress Ada Karl has revealed that cooking in a man’s house before marriage is not advisable for single ladies.

In a recent post, she discouraged single ladies from doing such as she advised them to have respect for themselves.

Ada Karl is a US-born Nigerian actress, realtor and TV host. According to her, when one is in the kitchen and cutting onions, the tears are uncontrollable so to avoid a man seeing this, especially one that is not married to you, the best solution is to not cook in his house.

In her words,

“Ladies pls don’t cook in his house oh unless u are married! Seeing us in d kitchen dey bring “See Finish”🤪 especially when u dey cut onions & tears dey drop for eyes….d other one dey drop for nose😏

U have no business being with so long to talk of cooking & waking up before 9am! Are you his NANNY?🙄🏃‍♀️”

