TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he…

Deceased final year student allegedly wakes up at the mortuary…

What almost ruined my wedding – Rita Dominic opens up

“Don’t cook in his house unless you’re married” – Ada Karl advises ladies

Entertainment
By Shalom

Actress Ada Karl has revealed that cooking in a man’s house before marriage is not advisable for single ladies.

In a recent post, she discouraged single ladies from doing such as she advised them to have respect for themselves.

Ada Karl is a US-born Nigerian actress, realtor and TV host. According to her, when one is in the kitchen and cutting onions, the tears are uncontrollable so to avoid a man seeing this, especially one that is not married to you, the best solution is to not cook in his house.

READ ALSO

“I can’t have kids for my husband” –…

Why I am not thinking of marriage at my age – Actor, Timini…

In her words,

“Ladies pls don’t cook in his house oh unless u are married! Seeing us in d kitchen dey bring “See Finish”🤪 especially when u dey cut onions & tears dey drop for eyes….d other one dey drop for nose😏

U have no business being with so long to talk of cooking & waking up before 9am! Are you his NANNY?🙄🏃‍♀️”

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he died” –…

Deceased final year student allegedly wakes up at the mortuary (Details)

What almost ruined my wedding – Rita Dominic opens up

“Chairman wan open zip o” – Impatient groom attempts to…

“You look so cute” – Lady approaches man in the presence of…

“Jonathan e no go better for you” – Little girl in tears as…

“I no fit pay 1naira” – Okada rider dragged to court after…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Don’t cook in his house unless you’re married” –…

Dj Cuppy flaunts fiance days after public proposal

“Have your own money, your man is not a bank” – Uriel chides ladies

Emotional moment Rita Dominic and Kate Henshaw broke down in tears at her…

“If we’re dating and you don’t ask me for money, I’ll…

“It’s been a year since the demise of my son and the body is still…

“Where are your parents?” – Netizens react as young lovers…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More