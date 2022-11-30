Cook puts laxative in employer’s lunch then absconds with his money and valuables while he was in toilet

A cook allegedly laced her employer’s lunch with a laxative, then went on to rob him of his valuables while he was stuck in the restroom emptying his bowels.

The incident was shared on twitter by a Tweep identified as @Olajide.

According to him, the cook had stolen her boss’ Rolex and 20,000 dollars.

He added that the lady after commiting the crime, fled back to her home country, Benin Republic.

@olajide wrote;

“My friend’s cook put laxative in his lunch and while he was stuck in the bathroom, cleared his Rolex and $20k. Then fled back to Benin Republic.”

In reaction, one tweep, @OlawunmiOjeifo, wrote: “There’s a stage you get to in life, you might not be able to eat food cooked by someone else”

@Olajide replied: “Now, if I leave my drink unattended, I can never drink it again. Same for food. And I learnt this from my friends. Life happens.”