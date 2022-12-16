“Eight people were taken to hospital” – Mayor of London reacts to tragic incident at Asake’s Concert

Mayor of London has react to tragic incident that occurred to concertgoers at Asake.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Asake’s London Concert was cancelled.

Reacting to this, The Mayor said,

“My thoughts are with all those affected by the awful incident at Brixton

“Eight people were taken to hospital, with four in critical condition.

An urgent investigation is underway and I remain in close contact with the Met Commissioner since last night.

“I’m heartbroken that this could happen to young Londoners enjoying a night out in our city and urge anyone with any information to contact the police on 101.

“I won’t rest until we have the answers their loved ones and the local community need and deserve.

Asake himself has expressed sadness at the incident while wishing speedy recovery for the victims.

His statement read,