“Eight people were taken to hospital” – Mayor of London reacts to tragic incident at Asake’s Concert

By Deborah Ngere

Mayor of London has react to tragic incident that occurred to concertgoers at Asake.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Asake’s London  Concert was cancelled.

Reacting to this, The Mayor said,

“My thoughts are with all those affected by the awful incident at Brixton

“Eight people were taken to hospital, with four in critical condition.

An urgent investigation is underway and I remain in close contact with the Met Commissioner since last night.

“I’m heartbroken that this could happen to young Londoners enjoying a night out in our city and urge anyone with any information to contact the police on 101.

“I won’t rest until we have the answers their loved ones and the local community need and deserve.

Asake himself has expressed sadness at the incident while wishing speedy recovery for the victims.

His statement read,

“My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. I pray you get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals. I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of The Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end.

“For my people who enjoyed the beginning of my performance, I am sorry that it was cut short. Thank you for your unbelievable love London. I love you too much! I’m looking forward to seeing you again in a bit!”

