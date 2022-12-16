VIDEO: Asake’s London show gets canceled due to security breach

Asake’s London show was cancelled due to security breach leaving concertgoers disappointed.

In London, Asake was scheduled to perform last night. The show ended abruptly, so things did not quite proceed as expected.

The event’s organizers had come forward to address the crowd and said that there had been a security breach. They went on to say that because some people had burst down the door, it had become difficult for security to take charge and capture them.

The program had to be canceled as a result. As they tried to get their ticket prices reimbursed, concertgoers could be seen “booing” the organizers.

