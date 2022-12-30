TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing…

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited…

“Losing you has felt like a grief” – Alex Ekubo’s ex…

Excitement as Chimamanda Adichie bags new title (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A distinguished title has been bestowed upon Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie by her hometown of Abba.

Online sources said that the prolific writer was given the moniker “Odeluwa,” which roughly translates as writer of international renown.

She acquired the award at a suitable ceremony held in her Abba village of Anambra state.

READ ALSO

“It was a cover shoot for an international magazine, but it…

How does a heart break twice? – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie…

In a video, the “Half of a Yellow Sun” could be seen dancing to the local music while appropriately decked out in regal garb, receiving applause from the MC.

Fans and readers of the author have taken to comment section to congratulate her on her newest honors.

Watch the video below;

It would be recalled that the writer recently received the W.E.B Du Bois Medal from Harvard University on October 6, 2022.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing with him on…

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited her ex (Video)

“Losing you has felt like a grief” – Alex Ekubo’s ex fiance, Fancy…

Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly being washed in clothes

“First million, first land, first proper house, first car” –…

“Na because of this babe I dey always buy fuel” – Man falls in…

The love is undiluted – Reactions as Flavour and his adopted son share emotional…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“The love is deep”: Reactions as madam surprises house help with a…

Excitement as Chimamanda Adichie bags new title (Video)

“Most beautiful woman in the world; apple of her husband’s…

“My 2022 dump” – Man shows off his account balance as he lists…

BBNaija’s Queen’s alleged baby daddy unveiled – details

Groom and bride beam happily as they arrive at wedding reception in convoy of…

Meek Mill’s phone gets stolen in Ghana, Shatta Wale begs compatriots to return…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More