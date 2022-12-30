Excitement as Chimamanda Adichie bags new title (Video)

A distinguished title has been bestowed upon Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie by her hometown of Abba.

Online sources said that the prolific writer was given the moniker “Odeluwa,” which roughly translates as writer of international renown.

She acquired the award at a suitable ceremony held in her Abba village of Anambra state.

In a video, the “Half of a Yellow Sun” could be seen dancing to the local music while appropriately decked out in regal garb, receiving applause from the MC.

Fans and readers of the author have taken to comment section to congratulate her on her newest honors.

Watch the video below;

It would be recalled that the writer recently received the W.E.B Du Bois Medal from Harvard University on October 6, 2022.