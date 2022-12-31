Ghana police recover Meek Mill’s stolen phone, arrest suspect

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Ghana police has recovered the stolen phone of American singer, Meek Mills and arrested the suspect.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Meek Mills had his phone stolen during his holiday in Ghana. Singer Shata Wale had pleaded with his fellow Ghanaians to please return the phone if they were in possession of it.

Hours after the incident, the Ghana police released a statement revealing that they had nabbed the culprit, Nuhu Sule, and that the artist’s phone was also recovered.

It was reported that the culprit was caught at his hideout in Accra, Ghana.

The report read:

“The police have arrested one suspect and retrieved a mobile phone that was stolen from Meek Mill, an American hip-hop artist,” the statement reads.

“The suspect Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa was arrested Friday, December 30, 2022 at his hideout in Accra.

“He is currently in police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law.

The victim, Meek Mill, reported his phone stolen in Accra on December 29, 2022.”

