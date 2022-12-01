Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim shoots her shot at Tunde Ednut (Screenshot)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Ace Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has expressed her interest in Nigerian celebrity blogger, Mufasa Tunde Ednut.

This happened shortly after he posted a video of her country’s team, Ghana, scoring an impressive goal.

Tunde Ednut posted a video of the Ghana national team, The Black Stars scoring an impressive goal at the ongoing Qatar world cup 2022.

The black stars were playing against South Korea and they played together in 32 uninterrupted passes before scoring.

This made the celebrity blogger impressed with them as he took to his page to celebrate them.

In his words:

“Wow! These Ghanaian players worked really hard for this game and they must be commended for a great work. Check out how they built their way to scoring this magnificent goal that the world is not talking about. BIG SHOUT OUT TO GHANA🇬🇭”

The Ghanaian actress then took it as cue to express her interest in him.

“Tunde are you still single? 🤔🎂😍🤪❤️ @mufasatundeednut Such a supportive guy sha🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️😛😂💪🎉” she wrote.

See post below;

