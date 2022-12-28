Good Samaritan provides mattress for single father who sleeps on bare floor with his kids

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Good Samaritan helped a single parent after learning about the dire living circumstances of his family.

Due to his inability to purchase a mattress, the guy and his four children had been sleeping on the bare floor in their home for years.

A social media organization shared his story, and several people on the public platform expressed sympathy for him.

A social media user who was uncomfortable with the fact that the man and his kids had to lie on the floor to sleep, decided to get them a mattress, pillows and bed sheet.

The man delivered the items to the family to ensure that they have a soft and warm place to lie.

The good Samaritan shared before and after pictures of the guy with his children after they received the bed and claimed that he slept soundly after learning that the family wouldn’t have to sleep on the bare floor any more.

He said:

“I slept so well last night knowing that this beautiful family is no longer sleeping on the floor. It can only be God”.

