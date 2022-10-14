“His friend and a good samaritan recorded the video” – Hospital where Rico Swavey was filmed releases official statement

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

The hospital where the late Rico Swavey was recorded while unconscious, Doren Specialist Hospital, has issued a formal statement in response to accusations.

In accordance with the hospital’s statement, the doctor was summoned immediately after Rico was brought in at 1:45 am on Tuesday, October 11.

It was revealed that Rico Swavey was ‘smelling of alcohol’ and bleeding profusely while in a coma.

The statement also disclosed that Rico had been brought in by a friend identified as Miss Ify Helen Eze and a good samaritan and they were told of the severity of his condition after examination by the doctor.

According to authorities of the hospital, it was Rico’s friend and the Samaritan who had made the video to exonerate themselves of any likely accusation.

See their full statement below:

