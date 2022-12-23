TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from…

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

Husband and wife in tears at airport as man gets set to travel abroad for a long time (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

An emotional video has captured a mother of two breaking down in tears at the airport as her husband got set to travel abroad.

In the video, the couple was seen carrying two babies and emotionally hugging themselves, after which they kissed.

READ ALSO

“My friend told me he’s too old for me, now they…

I can marry up to 10 husbands – Blessing Okoro reacts…

The husband then handed the baby he was carrying over to his wife before he took his leave with his eyes full of tears.

She captioned the video:
“The emotional moment our dad had to leave us for a long time 🥺🥺.”

Reacting, @IK Symmy Destiny wrote: “Omo that was how I was forming hard man hard man. When I get to the park I couldn’t take it oooo. I just have to cry it out mhen.”

@Kehinde Shittu747 wrote: “please don’t disappoint this lady, kindly come back for them, the Lord will be with you all.”

@prince_lucio1 wrote: “That strength in a man that breaks you down when you see someone you love crying 😭 girl be strong he’s going out there for a brighter future.”

@user9606324382144 wrote: “I just can’t stop crying, pls be strong God will continue to preserve him for u and ur kids…And that same God will keep u and the kids sound for him.”

Watch the video below:

@sommywhiteorganics

This my first time of uploading this video,it was such an emotional moment,he was fighting back his tears 😭,he traveled outside leaving the twins and I behind 🥺🥺#fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #viral

♬ Goodness Of God [Live] – Cece Winans

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from his Instagram…

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

I allowed my man to be bathing me not knowing I was being used for rituals –…

“Old man behaving like a little girl” — Doris Ogala blasts Yul Edochie, gets…

Nkechi Blessing and lover filmed kissing publicly at Iyabo Ojo’s party (Video)

I can marry up to 10 husbands – Blessing Okoro reacts to Basketmouth and…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Husband and wife in tears at airport as man gets set to travel abroad for a long…

Funny video trends as pastor’s two-year-old son disrupts service (Video)

“Dem go spend am” – Reactions as man shares video of fake new N1k…

“My friend told me he’s too old for me, now they envy me”…

“Understand the spirit of Christmas and stop imitating others” – BBNaija’s…

Actress Tonto Dikeh donates 100 bags of rice, money and more to widows and…

VIDEO: Hermes shares adorable post with 2nd girlfriend, Margaretha

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More