Nigerian mum burst into tears as she reunites with son abroad after 10 years (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

A video making the rounds online captures the heartwarming moment a Nigerian mum reunited with her son abroad after many years apart.

The young man shocked his mother, who traveled to the nation where he is currently based to celebrate Christmas with him.

He silently approached from behind her as she was snapping photos in what appeared to be a park and put his hand on her shoulder.

Social media users were astounded when the mother recognized her kid merely by glancing at his hands without even looking at the person who had touched her.

She openedly broke down in tears as soon as she realized the touch on her shoulder belonged to her kid, who she hasn’t seen in ten years.

Her kid encouraged her and they both gave each other a big, heartfelt hug as she bowed her head and sobbed with joy.

Watch the video below:

