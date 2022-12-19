“I am so happy” – Man with cerebral palsy jubilates as he gets admission to university (Video)

A 19-year-old boy identified as Adebolu Adejobi with cerebral palsy has shocked many after sharing his admission letter into Bells University of Nigeria despite his disability.

According to Adebolu Adejobi who happens to be the second child of his family, it has been his dream since he was a child to be in the medical field.

He is now elated that he finally gained admission to study his dream course, biomedical engineering.

Reacting to this, @official_zingaro: “All the best in life bro… Congratulations💐.”

@tra_ceeiii: “🥺🥺I’m so happy for you, Congratulations 🎉.”

@wendyhyslop2: “congratulations and God bless you and see you through in everything.

your an overcomer.”

@uniquevicky01: “Congratulations sweetie 🥺❤️.”

@blessingchidubem36: “Congratulations more grace and success it can only be God I’m so happy for you.”

@ask4gok: “I do tell people that there is ability in disability. This young guy shall go places in life and that is vision 4u.”

@user1849634714000: “Congratulations my dear!! am so happy for you 👏👏👏. Come and visit me in America ooh 🥰🥰🥰.”

@0913d12: “congratulations 🎊 👏 💐 all the best in this educational journey ❤ brother.”

Watch video below: