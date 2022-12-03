“I can’t risk it; I’m scared” – Moment Phyna fearfully declines using escalator, opts to use stairs (Video)

A viral video shows BBNaija star Phyna fearfully declining to use the escalator and instead opting to take the stairs.

It would be recalled that the reality star and a few of her colleagues traveled to Qatar to watch the World Cup.

Phyna was seen in an online video expressing fear about using the machine.

She has never used an escalator before, and she is terrified of doing so now. She then requested that she be allowed to use the stairs instead.

After much hassle with one worker who tried to persuade her to use the escalator, another member of the venue’s staff offered to show her the stairs.

Watch the video below;