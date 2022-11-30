“God you are too much” – BBNaija star, Phyna gets excited as she jets off to Qatar on a business class ticket (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Phyna, a Big Brother Naija level-up winner, has taken to social media to express her excitement as she prepares to fly to Qatar for the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Phyna, who recently returned from a sponsored trip to South Africa with her fellow level-up housemates, proudly announced that she flew to Qatar in business class.

Overwhelmed with joy and gratitude to fly business class for what’s presumed to be her first time, the Edo-born hype priestess, in a Twitter post, flaunted her flight ticket.

Sharing a video of her passport and business class ticket, Phyna tweeted,

“Business class flight to Qatar. God you’re too much, all this for me? 🥺🥺🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️”

