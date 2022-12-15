“I missed you so much” – Emotional moment wife surprises husband after a long time apart (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A married woman identified as Mrs Amissah has taken the internet by its horns after she uploaded a clip of herself surprising her unsuspecting husband after a long time apart.

In the video, Mrs Amissah was seen alighting from a car and running towards her husband as the couple enveloped themselves in a long goofy hug.

The Rastafarian couple gushed over how much they’ve missed each other as Amissah asked her husband to check out her new look. He complimented her and this made her all giddy in him.

Reacting to this, @dukezhayford0: “If u think marriage ain’t sweet aaa be there😂😂😂😂😂and don’t marry.”

@arhkosuarhberbry2: “The Awwwwwwwww association pls let say awwwwwwwwwwww🥰🥰😂😂.”

@adjoaafriyie_: “The pressure is getting wesserrrrrr🥺.”

@mdee592: “When the Love is mutual🥰🥰🥰 awwwwww God am still waiting on you.”

@hotcocoa53: “Awww I pray ur love story never ends in Jesus name 🙏🥺❤️.”

@akosuaachiaabrenya: “The way rasta men on dis app treat their wives is soooo terrific wen i die and come back i will marry a rasta man.”

@fanpop_x: “The pressure is getting painful🥹🥹. This is so beautiful 💕💕.”

@kayla_fafa: “Love is beautiful 🥰🥰🥰.”

@mrs.amissah

#longdistancerelationship #couplegoals #surprise #viral #fyp #theamissah

♬ original sound – Mrs. Amissah

