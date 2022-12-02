“I never see N100 million for my life before o” – Sabinus clears the air on spending millions on new mansion

Nigerian comedian, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, has cleared the air on spending millions over new mansion.

According to the skit maker, it was rumoured that he spent over N100 million in acquiring his new mansion with a customized pool amongst many other features.

Oga Sabinus denied the rumours, stating that he is only managing his life and people spreading rumours about him owning millions should desist from such as he just wants to live his life without problems.

In his words:

“Come. all this blog wey dey go dey write wetin I no know say dem buy house N100 million, N500 million; I no dey o!

“Were you there? Una go dey write wetin dem take come carry person. See me wey I dey manage my life; abeg o! Na manage I dey manage this life wey I come. My small 1k5 wey remain for account, I dey manage am o!

“Please, N100 million for wia? I don see N100 million before? Abeg o, abeg o, ahhh…before you know now…ahh,” he said in Pidgin English.

See post below: