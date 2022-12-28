“I saw Wizkid for the first time” – Man screams after meeting singer (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian man could not control his excitement after he saw ace singer Wizkid for the first time ever.

He kept screaming “star boy” loudly in the video until he got the attention of Wizkid who was walking towards a black coloured vehicle in front of him.

Wizkid turned and said “how far” to him which made him so happy about how cool the singer sounded.

Osas Ighodaro and Wizkid spark dating rumors as they go…

"My daddy's song always plays when I get into…

Reacting, @Lil_son said: “If I no like wizkid watin I gain 🥰😩.”

@legit guy wrote: “Is he supposed to be jumping up and down😂😂😂.”

@Chibuike Abonyi added: “Wizkid will never change 🤣 always looking like a small boy.”

@greedbwoi said: “So stingy if na David he go show love.”

@The ex girlfriend😪😈💔 wrote: “Una fav resemble tout😂😂see movement.”

@Young frosh added: “He no even get personal bouncer 😏.”

@pureheart011 said: “I like this guy honestly so calm.”

@user9565953091361 wrote: “Star boy 🥰.”

@OlaMide Bee🐝 said: “He’s so cool🥰 Omo 🥺❤️.”

@user5519179163183 wrote: “No stress always love you big wiz ❤.”

@Star ⭐️ boy Neski said: “Star boy tin 🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

@Thugger funz said: “This guy too get swag abeg.”

See video; https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFvuqF7J/

