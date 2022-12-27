“My daddy’s song always plays when I get into the car” – Wizkid’s son Tife tells mum in adorable video

Tife Balogun, the first son of renowned music artist, Wizkid recently expressed his surprise after hearing his dad’s music in the car.

The 11-year-old boy was in a car when Wizkid’s song started playing on the radio.

Reacting, Tife said that it seems they usually play his dad’s song whenever he’s in the car.

He was very surprised when he turned and discovered that he was on record all the while.

The video attracted lots of reactions from netizens;

See video; https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFvdCgVx/