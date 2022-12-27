“My daddy’s song always plays when I get into the car” – Wizkid’s son Tife tells mum in adorable video

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Tife Balogun, the first son of renowned music artist, Wizkid recently expressed his surprise after hearing his dad’s music in the car.

The 11-year-old boy was in a car when Wizkid’s song started playing on the radio.

Reacting, Tife said that it seems they usually play his dad’s song whenever he’s in the car.

He was very surprised when he turned and discovered that he was on record all the while.

The video attracted lots of reactions from netizens;

@Yo ❤️ said: “He looks like Rema 😂😂.”

@DC Ismail Jr 🤍💙🦅 wrote: “Wizkid for life 😉.”

@Adesuwa🥷🏼 said: “Rema come first😂.”

@karen said: “I’ve got just one question for Rema.”

@Zaynab Ayomide wrote: “He’s so cute🥰🥰.”

@Ammika Kallay said: “Like father like son cute boy 🥰🥰.”

@Jurylington said: “Small wiz 🥰.”

@Mimi✨ wrote: “Na rema get this child.. nothing person fit tell me😂.”

@adebimpeadebisi14 said: “I think d camera lady is ur mum.”

@King Badmus🇳🇬 said: “Nah Rema be your mama concubine?”

@wendypraiz added: “🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

@Black gold wrote: “He is so cute.”

@odunsiolamiposi35 said: “Tife Balogun 🦅.”

See video; https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFvdCgVx/

