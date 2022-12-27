“I thought it was a lie” – Lady reveals what she found out about new naira note (Video)

A Nigerian lady has revealed how she allegedly tested and confirmed that the colour of new Nigeria currency notes can ‘wash off’.

In the viral clip, she used the new 500 and 200 naira notes to perform the test.

She rubbed a damp white material on it for some time and the notes slightly changed their colour.

The post attracted lots of reactions from netizens;

@Okpare oghale said: “The money never dry well thank God harmattan done come still wait small😅😂.”

@Favour Imas said: “That’s how to know original money….even in Turkey that’s how to know original money…make una still get sense small.”

@fridayokwubor wrote: “Why are you cleaning the makeup, you people have questions to answer for removing British paint.”

@T I N U🦋 wrote: “Omo it’s true ooo I just tried it.”

@obichidubemdebest said: “Try it on the old note let see the difference.”

@Henny added: “I thought this was a lie. I just tried it and it’s true😳.”

@Gift said: “Imagine putting it inside your pocket and washing the clothes 😂😂😂😂.”

@officialmrwrightOlawale Qudus said: “Make una rest, dollar sef.”

@Franca wrote: “For the record, there is no note that doesn’t remove the color you can try it with the old note and see for yourself.”

@Andrea Marthias said: “Even dollar 💵 dey wash make una rest jarey.”

@Sunshine😍 wrote: “Swears I just tired dis now 🥺 1k own worst😂 eh be like I done clean de whole paint for my own finish.”

See video; https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFvRyyDj/