“I wish I can get my man pregnant” – Nkechi Blessing laments

Nkechi Blessing, a Nollywood actress, has revealed her desire to get her man pregnant.

Nkechi has been oppressing and flooding social media with loved-up photos and quotes since finding love in the arms of a younger boo.



Nkechi revealed on Instagram that she is obsessed with her man. She says she loves her man so much that she wishes she could make HIM pregnant.

“I love my man so much, I wish I could get HIM pregnant.

Obsessed”, she said.

