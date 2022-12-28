“It’s been a challenging year for us” – Eniola Badmus breaks silence amidst drama with Davido

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Actress, Eniola Badmus has broken her silence amidst her drama with her long time best friend.

Eniola Badmus has chosen to concentrate on her charity despite the ongoing conflict with her longtime best friend, Davido.

Unbothered with him and his family cutting ties with her, Eniola Badmus promoted her yearly charity work. Eniola Badmus revealed that she would be feeding the needy, as she has been doing for the past 5years.

Noting how challenging the economy has been, Eniola vowed to find a way to show love and impact the society.

“It’s been a challenging year for us, Nigerians. No other thanks to harsh economy which unfortunately still impacts our basic livelihood.

Nonetheless, we still need to find a way to show love and impact the next person during this season because you never can tell

As a tradition for me in the past 5 years, and with kind support from my favorite brands, we would visit a good number of less privileged homes on the mainland and island to show love……”.

THEINFONG recalls that Davido unfollows Eniola Badmus on Instagram few days ago.

