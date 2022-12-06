“This editing is not editing well” – Eniola Badmus and trolls trade words over her filtered photos

Popular Nollywood thespian, Eniola Badmus has engaged words with online trolls who make fun of her filtered images.

Everything began when the actress posted several immaculate photos that were obviously well edited.

Social media trolls who spotted the edited pictures took to the comment section to make fun at them and the actress equally responded to them in kind.

symply_moo wrote: “This editing is not editing o aunty mi”

To which another troll gracemathew156 responded: “@symply_moo I thought I was the only one that Oo saw that too Caro white editing”

eniola_badmus reacted: “@gracemathew156 Pele fair&white”

adaheavenly wrote: “The editing hid ur facial features. Doesn’t even look like you”

xOxo_fola wrote: “The editing no go well o”