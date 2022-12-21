Leaked chat surface as Yul Edochie’s wife, May reacts to husband’s decision to bring Judy Austin to their home

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Edochie, has reacted to alleged rumors of her husband and his second wife, Judy Austin moving into the house she contributed money alongside him to build.

Popular controversial Instagram blogger, Gistlover made this revelation shortly after the actor tendered a public apology to his first wife, May.

Gistlovers wrote:

“Hello tueh tueh, GLB NATION how una dey, na everyday we dey learn oooo, you go trust man iku pa eh, even we sef no trust our self 🤣🤣🤣🤣.

“So yesterday Yul wife write one caption for her page and prior to that caption, information don reach headquarters say Yul wan carry that Judy with her sponge wig and second belle come the house wey him and may(the first wife ) gather build together.

“According to the information wey reach headquarters, na why Yul dey write that yeye write up say polygamous is a blessing , yen yen yen, as I come carry my two left legs enter may dm, ask am say,shey you know wetin them dey plan ooo, your yul want bring Judy come house.

“Naso she say she is not aware oooooo, I ask am if them gather build the house tooo, she say na yes, ah, how husband and wife go gather build house when breakfast is flying left and right this days.

“All these conversations na just yesterday ooooo🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣only for me to wake up this morning and see apologies everywhere, What is Yul up to this time around 🤣🤣🤣.

“This apology coming up this time wey I just go do amebo for May, abi may don hold am for neck oooo, Eni Ori yo odile ooooo, I don go oooo🚶🚶🚶🚶🚶🚶I come in peace.”

See chats below;

