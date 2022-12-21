TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding…

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie…

Woman arrested for kidnapping a 13-year-old girl who was sent to run errands by her father

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

On Tuesday, December 20, police officers in Ogun State detained a 27-year-old woman named Mariam Ayila for allegedly abducting Sofiat Yusau, a 13-year-old girl.

The suspect was apprehended as a result of a report made by one Ismail Yusau to the Agbara divisional headquarters. Yusau claimed that he had sent his daughter on an errand to the Agbara market at around 11 am of the day, only to receive a strange call from an unknown person a few hours later informing him that his daughter had been kidnapped and that if he didn’t send the sum of N250,000 as ransom,
Following the report, CSP Abiodun Salau of the DPO Agbara division mobilized his Crack Detectives and began an investigation that was both technical and intelligence-based. Their efforts paid off when the suspect was located at her hiding place in the Atan ota area, where she was promptly apprehended and the young girl was saved unharmed.
The state police command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident in a statement and noted that a preliminary investigation showed the suspect had previously abducted a young girl in the Itele Ota area on December 19 and demanded ransom before releasing her victim.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny Etiko spills…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding (Video)

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie tenders deep apology…

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

Korra Obidi excited as man toasts her on the streets of Lagos (Video)

Lady stumbles upon her boyfriend’s wedding photos online same month she…

Nigerian man rocks maternity gown to cheer his pregnant wife during labour…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Woman arrested for kidnapping a 13-year-old girl who was sent to run errands by…

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from his Instagram…

“I love you soo much stepmother” – Paul Okoye’s daughter, Vanessa…

Man dumps lover who did 3 abortions for him, marries someone else

“What a son can do, a daughter can do better” – Crowncy Anyanwu…

3 Casino Terms You Haven’t Heard Of – But Should Learn

Singer, Harrysong excited as he welcomes baby girl with wife

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More