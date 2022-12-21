Woman arrested for kidnapping a 13-year-old girl who was sent to run errands by her father

On Tuesday, December 20, police officers in Ogun State detained a 27-year-old woman named Mariam Ayila for allegedly abducting Sofiat Yusau, a 13-year-old girl.

The suspect was apprehended as a result of a report made by one Ismail Yusau to the Agbara divisional headquarters. Yusau claimed that he had sent his daughter on an errand to the Agbara market at around 11 am of the day, only to receive a strange call from an unknown person a few hours later informing him that his daughter had been kidnapped and that if he didn’t send the sum of N250,000 as ransom,

Following the report, CSP Abiodun Salau of the DPO Agbara division mobilized his Crack Detectives and began an investigation that was both technical and intelligence-based. Their efforts paid off when the suspect was located at her hiding place in the Atan ota area, where she was promptly apprehended and the young girl was saved unharmed.

The state police command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident in a statement and noted that a preliminary investigation showed the suspect had previously abducted a young girl in the Itele Ota area on December 19 and demanded ransom before releasing her victim.