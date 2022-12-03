Little girl bites dad for kissing her mum in her presence (Video)

A Tiktoker identified as bidtex has shared the moment her daughter, whom she fondly calls ‘side chick’ bit her husband for kissing her.

The daughter named Mercy could not withstand her dad and mum getting goofy in her presence as she bit her dad with pure jealousy.

This got tongues wagging in the comment section as many blamed the woman for doing it in her presence while others discouraged the couple from kissing in front of the little girl.

@debbiefx418 said, “How she no go beat when are husband dey kiss another woman for her front.”

@meetcatherine said, “You this side chick rest in Jesus name😂😂please mercy.”

@mhiz_precious26 said, “mercy nor get mercy oh😭😭😭.”

@heart2797 said, “pls as she is growing up, mind the way you relate with ur husband in her presence. very sorry if I offend you.”

@pilotpatrick53 said, “the looking is it for me🤣🤣🤣🤣… side chick why did you bite your dad na🤣🤣🤣.”

@itzprettyfavour5 said, “yes na because na her turn but you no let her enjoy am 😅😅😅😅.”

Watch video below;