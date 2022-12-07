Man celebrates his wife for using her money to buy loads of foodstuff for Christmas

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to thank his wife for doing something unexpected for the family.

He revealed that she returned home with a large amount of food, which she transported with a Keke Napep (tricycle).

The husband, identified s @iamKristil, stated that he was watching television in the living room when he heard the sound of the Keke outside, only to see his wife alight with loads of provisions.

He claims she owns a tailoring shop and that the money she has been contributing from her shop since the beginning of the year has been used to purchase the items.

He explained that she made him realise all the goodies were for their family to celebrate this Christmas season.

He expressed shock over what his wife did because he had been thinking of how to make the festive season a memorable one.

@iamKristil prayed for his woman and others like her who do similar things for their family.

Sharing a photo of the food stuff, he wrote; ”I dey parlour dey watch tv, I hear keke sound for our domot, my mind think say them bring cement for my Landlord wey dey build house. Next thing i hear na my wife voice, calling me.

People of God!! I went downstairs, na weytin this woman buy for Christmas be this. She say na money she don dey contribute from her shop from January she use buy them.

I’m in total shock…. Son of man wey don dey reason how this Christmas wan be. Oh God!! I nearly cry…. May God bless us all with wonderful women.”

See his post:

