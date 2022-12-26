Man in pain as wife starts sleeping with other men after catching him with a girl at a hotel (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A heartbroken man has shared his grief after his wife started sleeping with other men days after she caught him cheating with a girl at a hotel.

She left him for 8 months and this was a very difficult time for her lover and their 3 kids. When she returned, they agreed to run an open marriage.

The man stated that the open marriage has been going on for 3 years without him cheating but he is in so much pain because the marriage is not working anymore.

He added that he attempted to close the marriage again but his wife disagreed and went further to threaten him with a divorce card.

Reacting,

@Nurse Velle said: “He started it but SHE gonna finish it 😂😂.”

@Raquel Marquez wrote: “Honestly he’s living his karma.”

@Suraiya Mohammed529 said: “All the married women are proud of ur wife she’s making us proud 😂.”

@Abimbola wrote: “That wife should be made president for women🙌🏾.”

@Kim Stewart said: “She’s only staying for the kids.”

@Dee Marsha added: “She put the game on 2-player mode 😂😂.”

@user9218338917544 wrote: “She took total control and is calling all of the shots. She’s protecting herself emotionally.”

@abguzman said: “Actions come with consequences 😌.”

@coockieLeboM wrote: “She used the 8 months of separation to emotionally check out.”

@Seena said: “A QUEEN. SHE KNOWS HER WORTH.”

@kokomifoodandevents wrote: “Did I just meet my twin in an open letter 😁😁😁.”

@Yudelka Sousa added: “That is so painful”

@Pretty & Petty LLC said: “Oh well sir you started something here that you can finish.”

@travelcastle wrote: “Oh no, she is definitely with other people.”

See video; https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMF7C5t6Q

