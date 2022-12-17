Moment a groom struggled to make his bride laugh during traditional rites (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

In a viral video, a groom was captured struggling to make his bride smile during their ‘bibife’, which is a traditional rite done in the kalabari culture of Nigeria.

The groom was supposed to do all he could to make sure his wife smile but this particular groom had a hard time doing that as she remained serious until she was satisfied.

Reacting to this, Fabdutchess said, “If they are supposed to make money, it’s only 1k they’ll see cos i would have been laughing since the beginning😂🤣. Laughing like a fool sef😂.”

Ninagram said, “she will be thinking of all the stress of preparing for this marriage😂😂.”

Peebankz said, “My gf na bone things and Harmony😂 I lose for this one😂😂😂.’

Darlington said, “Nobody knows what she us facing in the house.”

Morah said, “I for don scatter laugh there since😂😂😂.”

Kemigeorge said, “It’s actually kalabari culture, it’s done during bibife.. i went 2ru same process during my bibife rite.”

Watch video below:

