TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s…

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited…

Husband catches wife boarding flight with a man after she claimed…

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing with him on stage (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Afrobeats musician Ruger, who frequently makes headlines for being improperly touched by female fans while performing, has experienced the opposite of this.

The musician recently performed at a concert in Kenya, stunning the crowd with a fantastic show.

The highlight of the night, though, was when a woman with a lot of assets refused to let Ruger hold her behind while they were dancing on stage.

READ ALSO

“She too sabi” – Bridesmaid shows off…

Naysayers react as Singer, Portable gets verified on…

She joined him on stage as he was performing and started to burst out his famous dance move, as seen in a viral video.

Ruger tried to get closer to her for a more private moment, but she continued to give him distance while continuing the dance steps.

He persisted, and he managed to briefly hold her behind before she brushed his hand away.

The singer eventually gave up attempting to elicit the desired response from the performer as she did a split before departing the stage.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s disrespectful…

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited her ex (Video)

Husband catches wife boarding flight with a man after she claimed to be visiting…

“Losing you has felt like a grief” – Alex Ekubo’s ex fiance, Fancy…

Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly being washed in clothes

“First million, first land, first proper house, first car” –…

“Na because of this babe I dey always buy fuel” – Man falls in…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Forget feminism, I’m tired of waking up each morning unmarried” – Lady cries…

VIDEO: Singer Tiwa Savage stirs reaction with her outfit to Afro Nation

VIDEO: Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child; 2nd with Alyssa Scott

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing with him on…

Man shares video of lady in his hotel room lying to her boyfriend via phone

BBNaija’s Queen expecting her first child, flaunts baby bump

Wizkid shuts down Lagos as he takes new Lamborghini Urus for a ride (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More