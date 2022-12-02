Ooni of Ife’s 3rd wife thanks him for making her heart’s desire come true, shares loved up video

The Ooni of Ife’s third wife, Tobi Phillips, said that her husband had fulfilled one of her deepest desires.

She claimed that she had always wanted Timi Dakolo, a well-known artist, to perform his hit song “Iyawo Mi” during her wedding.

She praised her spouse and expressed gratitude to him for enabling her wish to come true.

The monarch and the queen can be seen getting cozy in a video the queen also released, with Timi Dakolo’s “Iyawo Mi” playing in the background.

In her words;

“Happy New Month From His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi Ojaja Keji and Her Royal Majesty Queen Tobi Phillips-Ogunwusi.

It’s been quite a Ride, and we give God All The Glory and Adorations Because All Power Belongs to God Almighty.

For about 7-8years I consistently wished that @timidakolo would Sing the “Iyawo Mi” Song at my Wedding, and here we are.

Thank You So Much Kabiyesi Mi @ooniadimulaife for making it happen. E Pe Fun Wa L’ase Eledumare. Cheers To A New Life.”