Oyibo lady reveals what Pete Edochie said to her after they met (Video)

By Shalom

Nigerian-Russian content creator, Fari Ferrari, has shared a video of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, teaching her to speak the igbo language on her Instagram page.

In the video, she asked Pete Edochie to teach her how to say “daddy we miss you” in igbo.

Pete Edochie taught her and she responded with “Dalu” meaning “thank you” in igbo.

This video stirred a lot of reaction on social media,

@snowhitneey said: Fariiiiiiiii! I miss you already😢 .”

@officialchike wrote: Fari😂❤️❤️❤️ .”

@redbutterflydude said: “😂😂😂😂😂 say it again.”

@ifeanyijames189 wrote: “Wow I love this woman so much.”

@don_pipper said: “To learn igbo is one of the hardest languages, you try sha.”

@uzoeto_pascal: “Farie you’re a fast learner ❤️.”

@samcway said: “You don Sabi am I swear.”

See video,

 

1 of 7

