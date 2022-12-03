TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“What did you just delete?” Man uses GB WhatsApp to…

“Daddy where’s mama?” – Little girl asks…

“I have caught wedding bouquets 4 times, I pray Rita Dominic’s…

I didn’t want him to marry another wife, but it was his choice- Pete Edochie speaks out on Yul Edochie’s second marriage

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Pete Edochie, a veteran actor, has spoken out about his son Yul Edochie’s marriage to colleague Judy Austin.

Pete Edochie revealed in an interview with Vanguard how he felt when Yul revealed that he had chosen a second wife.

The legendary actor stated that he did not agree with his son’s decision but had to accept it because it was Yul’s decision to make.

READ ALSO

“I married him because of pregnancy” –…

“Don’t cook in his house unless you’re…

“I didn’t feel good, but like I said, I’m a Christian and I read the Bible, Solomon, with 700 wives and 300 concubines, was branded a man of wisdom. It’s his choice and for whatever reason he decided to take a second wife, that’s what I can say”.

In other news, Kingsley Okonkwo, aka Kcee, a popular Nigerian singer, is known to have a close relationship with his younger brother and business partner, Emeka, also known as E-Money.

Kcee is so close to E-Money that he always mentions him in his songs. Five Star Music is co-owned by the duo.

Despite the fact that they are both married with children, their bond has grown stronger, and neither women nor money can separate them.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“What did you just delete?” Man uses GB WhatsApp to catch his…

“Daddy where’s mama?” – Little girl asks single dad…

“I have caught wedding bouquets 4 times, I pray Rita Dominic’s own come true” —…

300L UNIZIK student ends it all over academic pressure

Tight childhood friends of 15 years divorce barely 5 months after getting…

“Broke boys keep sending popsy rap videos; maybe i fit help una mama life” —…

Pretty twin sisters who became pregnant at same time deliver on same day (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I didn’t want him to marry another wife, but it was his choice- Pete Edochie…

Emotional moment little girl visited her father’s grave to communicate…

Nigerian man shares experience with passenger who asked him to wake her at her…

Nigerian man showers wife with huge bundles of money on her birthday (Video)

Reactions as old tweet of Wizkid begging M.I for attention resurfaces amidst rap…

Moment 1-year-old boy forced parents who are quarrelling to kiss (Video)

“I can’t risk it; I’m scared” – Moment Phyna fearfully declines using escalator,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More