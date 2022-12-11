“Send that text sis” — Lady narrates romantic story of how she met her husband via Twitter

Young lady melts hearts as she recounts her romantic journey of meeting her husband on Twitter after shooting her shot.

The Twitter user @Ugofy_ recounted how she was once in a Whatsapp group chat with some Twitter followers.

According to Ugo, she took a risk by texting him amongst random men on the group chat after being smitten by his looks.

She wrote in a lengthy thread;

“One fine morning in April 2020 just when the COVID-19 lockdown started, I was bored out of mind and then decided to scroll through the contacts of the people on a Twitter WhatsApp group I was, scrolled till I saw this sweet Bobo

I thought he looked familiar so,

I decided to chat him up. Voila he replied

I was surprised because I felt it was too early to start a conversation with a stranger

Well we got talking and spoke for the entire day about any and everything. It felt we knew ourselves from another universe.

Note that, I had just started my NYSC around that time and I was serving in Borno state and he was in Enugu.

We talked non-stop for the days following and this man was already head over heels writing sweet letters almost everyday.

It felt like “He wan carry me go where I no know”

I had so much uncertainty then because I was worried about how it was going to work. We were literally worlds apart.

Plus I’m not really a fan of long distance relationships.

Few months after we got talking and he officially asked me to be his girlfriend, I took a very risky decision (love was shacking me ni)

I moved (redeployed) from Maiduguri to Enugu State.

Ohhh I had mixed feelings at the time. I was leaving a life I knew for someone I hadn’t seen physically and it felt like I was overdoing it.

But if there was anything I was sure of at the time, it was that I was ready to take it one day at time and if we failed, I would move.

This was the day I made that journey. Had so many fears but I was ready to risk it all for man

Hard girl like me

Fast forward to some months after I moved, life was good

Until we started to see ourselves for we truly were, we had a lot of growing and learning to do. We had so many clashes that it felt like we made a mistake.

Life is tricky sha

A few years down the line, he popped the question and I said the heartiest yes I have ever said.

I’m just glad I get to do life with my best guy

Moral of the story: Send that text Sis ☺️.”