Man heartbroken as girlfriend gets pregnant for someone else, leaks WhatsApp chats

By Shalom

A girlfriend recently broke the news of her pregnancy to her boyfriend after taking him on a spiral emotional tease.

The boyfriend accepted the pregnancy and offered to take full responsibility, but she sadly told him he isn’t the father of the baby.

This caused an uproar on social media as many slammed her for cheating on such a loving man.

Mikey said, “I get the guys intentions, but that was a bit out of line for him to say. The guy doesn’t have to sit through 9 grueling months of bloat, unstable emotions, cramping, constipation, and the pain of giving birth. He’s not pregnant. She is. Sorry for his loss tho.”

Propablysomebody said, “what a horrible way of admitting you cheated
not getting your period on time is totally normal, it doesn’t have to mean pregnancy. She could’ve admitted to cheating without sending him in an emotional spiral before.”

Aiden said, “@Josie_Loaf Wowzers! Isn’t this a hilarous meme!? I can’t believe she would turn on him like that, kind of feel bad, but kind of don’t! 😂😂 Love, Aunt A ❤️❤️.”

See chat below:

