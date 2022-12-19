Skitmaker, Prince Dstn buys mum SUV and new house as Christmas gift

Christmas came early as Skitmaker, Prince Dstn has acquired a new home and car for him mother.

Taking to his Instagram page, the comedian revealed that his mum’s prayers and fasting have been the reason for his success and he got her the gifts to appreciate her.

“GOT MY MUM A HOUSE AND A CAR FOR CHRISTMAS… Thank you Jesus!!! Her prayers works like am not a sinner. It’s has been her fasting and praying to God almighty. He is indeed a prayer answering God. I’m so grateful Lord. A little gift to thank and appreciate you sweet mother. I love you.”

Dtsn seem not to be the only public figure who acquired a house for his mother as Nollywood actress, Funmi Awelewa, popularly known as Morili, has built a mansion for her mother and siblings early October.