“Thank you for understanding the meaning of LOVE”– Rosy Meurer pens sweet note to husband as they celebrate anniversary

Famous actress, Rosy Meurer writes a heart melting note to her husband, Churchill Olakunle explaining the meaning of love and how he has lived up to its meaning in entirety as they celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

To mark their anniversary, she rolled out stunning photos and thanked her husband for choosing her everyday because love is all about acceptance.

Rosy added that she and her husband may not have it all together, but together as one, they’d have all they need.

She wrote:

“They say love is blind, I disagree. Infatuation is blind, love is all seeing and accepting. Love is seeing all the flaws and blemishes and accepting them. Love is accepting the bad habits and mannerisms and working around them. Love is recognizing all the fears and insecurities and knowing your role is to comfort.

Relationships last not because they were destined to last. Relationships last long because two people made a choice to keep it, fight for it and work for it.

Thank you @olakunlechurchill for making this choice with me.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO THE KING OF MY HEART.

Thank you for understanding the meaning “LOVE”. We may have struggles and bumps along the way but what is important is that we always have each other. No matter how many times we fight in a day, the love that we share is incomparable. A strong marriage rarely has two strong people at the same time. It has a husband and a wife who take turns being strong for each other.

Thank you for being strong for me. Thank you for being a good father am husband. We may not have it together but together we have it all. I LOVE YOU BABE”.