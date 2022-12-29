TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Fufu seller celebrates her growth as she relocates to UK (Video)

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s…

“It’s been a challenging year for us” – Eniola Badmus…

VIDEO: I have six children for different men in different countries, I want a man for marriage – Single mum cries out

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

A single mother of six has publicly pleaded with the public about her need to find a husband.

In her short video, she revealed that two of her children are from separate men in France and that two of her children are from four different Nigerian men.

However, she reiterated that she wants to get married again and is currently searching for a man who would love her the way she is.

READ ALSO

“I want to sleep with Portable, he has a big D” Nigerian…

“My wife don run leave children for me” –…

She added that, whenever she mentions her plans to get married, people laugh at her.

She wrote:

“I have four children for different men in Nigeria 24 different men in France people are laughing at me.

“I’m looking for husband pray for me to see the right man I want to marry people laugh at me call me first class single mum I want to marry I’m too young to be single mom no husband”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Fufu seller celebrates her growth as she relocates to UK (Video)

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s disrespectful…

“It’s been a challenging year for us” – Eniola Badmus breaks silence…

Husband catches wife boarding flight with a man after she claimed to be visiting…

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited her ex (Video)

Man who got infected with HIV after tattooing Bobrisky on his body is reportedly…

Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly being washed in clothes

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Brazilian legendary footballer Pelé dies at 82

VIDEO: I have six children for different men in different countries, I want a…

“Losing you has felt like a grief” – Alex Ekubo’s ex fiance, Fancy…

“My babe is almost 100” – Singer Timi Dakolo shows off his maternal…

Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly being washed in clothes

Lady narrates how she stole the show during friends’ hangout despite not wearing…

Basketmouth deletes divorce announcement as wife shuns his divorce letter

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More