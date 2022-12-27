VIDEO: “Man on fire” – Ugoccie hypes her dad as he showers wads of cash on her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Deborah Ngere

A touching video captures the moment Nigerian singer Ugoccie lauded her father as he showered her with wads of cash.

In front of her adoring father, she was shown in the video singing along to the popular song “man on fire.”

Her father excitedly brought out wads of cash and started spraying on her while she danced heartily.

She captioned the video:

“Hyping my dad for Christmas funds.”

Reacting to the video, @Samantha wrote: “wow father love♥️.”

@Prince SylvanusWealt said: “Lovely ❤❤❤.”

@kateijeoma202 wrote: “This is pure love your dad is cute five stars for both of you 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟.”

@First3 wrote: “Pure ❤️! Daddy’s daughter 👏💪😘.”

@Bigchi beauty world backup Acc added: “Wow I watched this more than ten times. the love is pure. well done for taking care of your dad.🥰🥰”

Watch the video below:

