VIDEO: Shocking Moment a model’s bum deflated while walking the runway leaves Pretty Mike, others stunned

Controversial Socialite and Nigerian celebrity Pretty Mike have commented on a recent video showing a woman whose bottom implant dislodged while she was walking the runway at a fashion show.

The model was strutting the stage in an animal print bikini in the viral video, and it appears that she underwent liposuction surgery to improve the appearance of her behind.

The lady was captured walking down the runway with one side of her backside curvy and the other unnaturally low.

The stunning scene got members of the audience screaming in amusement as she bodly flaunts her backside.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Reacting to this, Pretty Mike and other Netizens shared hilarious comments as many wondered what she did to her doctor to deserve such butt. See some comments below;