“Why everyone needs someone like Empress Njamah in their lives” – Actress Angela Okorie spills

Angela Okorie, a Nollywood actress, has praised her colleague, Empress Njamah, as she lauds her exceptional qualities.

The single mother of one took to Instagram to applaud Empress Njamah, who is being blackmailed. Empress, according to Angela, is a friend that everyone needs in their lives.

She described her as kind, passionate, loving, strong, hardworking, and many other qualities.

Reacting to her ongoing war with her estranged fiance, Angela affirmed her love for her as she stated that nobody can discredit or put a stain on her name.

She wrote;

“You see this babe right here. Everyone needs some1 like Empress in their lives. Forget social media, anything can happen to anyone, see she is Love. She is kind, passionate about humanity. Yes she has done a lot for humanity, name it. You know life never give us what we truly deserve people tend to take advantage of good people. Empress I love and nobody can change that, I celebrate your strength, you are a strong babe. You have worked and earned that name and respect in the society. You are a household name. Nah, nobody will discredit or put a stain on your name. You are my babe for life. Love you endlessly baby girl”.